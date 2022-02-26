Russian troops moved to the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as mayor and Hall of Fame boxer Vitaly Klitschko sent a message to the three million people in the city.
Klitschko called on the city’s three million people to stay indoors unless they worked in critical sectors and said everyone should prepare go-bags with necessities such as medicine and documents.
On Friday morning, Mr Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-storey apartment building, starting a fire.
“Just as yesterday, the military and civilians are equally under Russian attack,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded tougher sanctions and support fending off the Russian invasion as Kyiv was hit by air strikes as fighting closed in on the capital.
After holding talks with Boris Johnson on Friday morning, Mr Zelensky also called for allies to provide “effective counteraction” against Moscow’s advances.
Russians shocked by the invasion turned out by the thousands for street protests in Moscow and other cities.
They signed open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault. One petition garnered 330,000 signatures by the end of the day
Images and videos from the conflict have caused outrage across the globe as world leaders pledge their support to Ukraine.
The following images show the devastating impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukrain in pictures
