Russian troops moved to the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as mayor and Hall of Fame boxer Vitaly Klitschko sent a message to the three million people in the city.

Klitschko called on the city’s three million people to stay indoors unless they worked in critical sectors and said everyone should prepare go-bags with necessities such as medicine and documents.

On Friday morning, Mr Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-storey apartment building, starting a fire.

“Just as yesterday, the military and civilians are equally under Russian attack,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded tougher sanctions and support fending off the Russian invasion as Kyiv was hit by air strikes as fighting closed in on the capital.

After holding talks with Boris Johnson on Friday morning, Mr Zelensky also called for allies to provide “effective counteraction” against Moscow’s advances.

Russians shocked by the invasion turned out by the thousands for street protests in Moscow and other cities.

They signed open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault. One petition garnered 330,000 signatures by the end of the day

Images and videos from the conflict have caused outrage across the globe as world leaders pledge their support to Ukraine.

The following images show the devastating impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukrain in pictures

HeraldScotland: People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Alexandr Kulikov/AP)People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Alexandr Kulikov/AP)

HeraldScotland: First explosions sounded in Ukraine’s cities before dawn on Thursday. (PA)First explosions sounded in Ukraine’s cities before dawn on Thursday. (PA)

HeraldScotland: Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

HeraldScotland: Soldiers prepare to defend against Russian army. (PA)Soldiers prepare to defend against Russian army. (PA)

HeraldScotland: Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armoured personnel carriers in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armoured personnel carriers in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

HeraldScotland: Ukrainian soldiers at an air defence base after an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)Ukrainian soldiers at an air defence base after an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

HeraldScotland: People wait for public transportation as they try to leave Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)People wait for public transportation as they try to leave Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

HeraldScotland: People look at the damage following a rocket attack on Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)People look at the damage following a rocket attack on Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

HeraldScotland: People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrew Marienko/AP)People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrew Marienko/AP)

HeraldScotland: Man's home destroyed in Ukraine. (PA)Man's home destroyed in Ukraine. (PA)

HeraldScotland: Ukrainian president says 137 killed as he orders full military mobilisation. (PA)Ukrainian president says 137 killed as he orders full military mobilisation. (PA)

HeraldScotland: Explosions and gunfire in Kyiv as Russian invasion heads towards Ukraine capital. (PA)Explosions and gunfire in Kyiv as Russian invasion heads towards Ukraine capital. (PA)

HeraldScotland: Building destroyed by apparent Russian airstrike. (PA)Building destroyed by apparent Russian airstrike. (PA)

HeraldScotland: Damaged building in Ukraine amid ongoing fighting. (PA)Damaged building in Ukraine amid ongoing fighting. (PA)

HeraldScotland: Woman's reaction to the devastation caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine. (PA)Woman's reaction to the devastation caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine. (PA)