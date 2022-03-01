Both Royal Bank of Scotland and Natwest have reported outages on their online services this morning.

Reports rose sharply for both services from just before 9am, according to the DownDetector website.

Issues have arisen in attempts to use the apps for both services, with users unable to transfer money.

On the Natwest app, many were getting an error message, despite restarting the app on a few occasions.

@NatWest_Help I am getting the following error on my NatWest banking app. Have restarted the device and have tried several times this morning. Please can you help?

Galaxy S10, Android 11: pic.twitter.com/SvgRE6oUO9 — nick smith (@nickjsmith101) March 1, 2022

Both services work on the same system, which is why both banks are down.

How are RBS and Natwest responding?





In response to one customer, RBS wrote: "This is a recent incident that has just occurred, rest assured we will get the issue resolved ASAP so please try again in a little while or use our telephony service to make transfers/payments. We greatly appreciate your patience with us, many thanks!"

Good morning Linda 😀This is a recent incident that has just occurred, rest assured we will get the issue resolved ASAP so please try again in a little while or use our telephony service to make transfers/payments.

We greatly appreciate your patience with us, many thanks! - Emma — Royal Bank (@RBS_Help) March 1, 2022

Whilst responding to customers who had faced issues on Natwest, the Natwest Help Twitter account wrote: "We are working as quickly as we can to respond to all customers regarding this incident. I am sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. You can use our telephony service or e-banking in the mean time to manage your accounts. Thank you for your patience again."