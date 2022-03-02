President Joe Biden has announced a ban on Russian planes in US airspace in his first State of the Union address.

The announcement on Tuesday night saw Biden vow to check Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine and warned the US was working to seize the yachts and apartments of Russian oligarchs.

“We are coming for your ill-begotten gains," Biden said.

In remarks before Congress, the President highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions.

He warned of costs to the American economy as well, but said without consequences Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression would not be contained to Ukraine.

He said: “Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos.

“They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

While Biden gave his address, Russian forces escalated their attacks in Ukraine, bombarding the central square of the country’s second biggest city, Kharkiv.

They also attacked Kyiv’s main TV tower, killing at least five people. The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial was also damaged.

Many lawmakers wore pins on their lapels honouring Ukraine.

Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy, Press Association reported.

Mr Biden outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.

“We have a choice,” Mr Biden said. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”

In an interview with CNN and Reuters, President Zelensky said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Mr Biden’s address.