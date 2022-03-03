Sarah Everard’s family have paid an emotional tribute to her on the first anniversary of her murder by police officer Wayne Couzens.

In a tribute released through the Metropolitan Police, the family said they have been “overwhelmed” by the public’s support.

The 33-year-old marketing executive went missing on March 3 as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

Our thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and loved ones.



Her disappearance sparked a major police investigation and prompted a serious online discussion about the differing attitudes to personal safety among women and men.

Vigils were held across the UK in her memory.

Sarah Everard's family paid tribute on the anniversary of her death. (Family handout/CPS/PA)

Her family said: “It is a year since Sarah died and we remember her today, as every day, with all our love.

“Our lives have changed forever and we live with the sadness of our loss. Sarah was wonderful and we miss her all the time.

“Over the past year we have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us, not just by family and friends, but by the wider public.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone for their support, it has meant such a lot to us and has comforted us through this terrible time.

“Sadly, Sarah is not the only woman to have lost her life recently in violent circumstances and we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to other families who are also grieving.”

A statement from the Met released on the anniversary said: “Our thoughts are with Sarah Everard’s family and loved ones. One year on we remain deeply disgusted and shamed that a Met police officer was responsible for Sarah’s appalling murder.”