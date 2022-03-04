BBC Russia has said its received reports that people are having problems accessing its website in Russia.
However, there has been no confirmation if the BBC has actually been banned by the Kremlin.
BBC Russia also said the domain https://bbc.com has not been added to the registry of banned sites.
German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported, in Russian, that the BBC site was not working in Russia.
Сервисы отслеживания блокировок сообщают, что с доступом к сайту Русской службы Би-би-си в России появились проблемы. В реестре запрещенных сайтов Роскомнадзора домен https://t.co/b55uQVU7gJ не значится.— bbcrussian (@bbcrussian) March 3, 2022
According to a translated tweet posted by BBC Russia, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) also appears to be blocked in the country.
The tweet stated: “Block tracking services report that there are problems accessing the BBC Russian Service website in Russia.
“The domain https://bbc.com is not listed in Roskomnadzor’s registry of banned sites.”
READ MORE - Who are the Oligarchs in Russia?
Roskomnadzor is the Kremlin’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media which maintains a official mandatory list of sites banned in Russia.
It comes after the Kremlin accused the BBC of playing a “determined role in undermining the Russian stability and security”.
In an update just after 6am on Friday morning, BBC Russian said: "Roskomnadzor restricted access to the websites of Meduza and Radio Liberty (both publications are recognized in Russia as acting as foreign agents), the BBC Russian Service, and several Ukrainian resources."
The BBC has seen a surge in the Russian language service being used following the Ukraine invasion.
The year-to-date weekly average audience for the broadcaster’s Russian language news website has more than tripled, according to the corporation.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.