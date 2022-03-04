Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are the latest Hollywood power couple to offer financial support to the “devastating” conflict in Ukraine.

The pair say they will match donations of up to $3,000,000 (£2,250,000) to supply humanitarian support to Ukrainian refuges.

In a video appeal Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, said there was “no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity”.

“I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family,” she said.

“But today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Kutcher said: “While we witness the bravery of the people in the country she was born in, we’re also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety.”

The Two And A Half Men star added that “logistics” was the principal challenge, getting housing and supplies into the area.

The couple said they would match donations made to rental company AirBnB and freight transporter Flexport for up to 3,000,000 dollars (£2,250,000), with the aim of raising 30,000,000 dollars (£22,500,000)

Kunis added: “The people of Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support.

“We need to support the people of Ukraine.”

The page had raised over 2,500,000 dollars just three hours after going live, following a large offline donation attributed to the Ron Conway Family.