The UK is braced for sub-zero temperatures with “heavy” snow expected to fall.

Meteorologists have said an area of low pressure will blow across the country on Wednesday with experts predicting possible snow.

Forecaster WXCharts say “heavy” snow will arrive on Friday and then largely dry but chilly temperatures on Saturday (March 12). Minimum temperatures of -3C have been predicted in Edinburgh, reports The Mirror.

Charts show that on Thursday (March 10) evening there is the possibility of over 20cm 0f snow in Wales and Scotland before it heads to the rest of the country overnight.

Met Office issue UK weather update

The Met Office added that Monday will be dry and cloudy although people can expect spells of sunshine across Scotland.

Tuesday will bring similar sunny but chilly conditions across the majority of England, Wales and Scotland.

The Met forecast stated: “As we move through the period there will be an increased likelihood of spells of rain, potentially preceded by snow, arriving from the west. Winds will likely strengthen through midweek with an increasing likelihood of coastal gales.”

For the rest of March, forecasts say temperatures are expected to be mild to normal.

But we can expect intermittent winds and rain, with a chance of some snowfall through the month.