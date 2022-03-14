The ‘best show on turf’ as the Cheltenham Festival gets underway at Prestbury Park this week.

Millions of pounds will change hands on each of the four days of the festival as punters try their luck to beat the bookies.

The festival is considered by many as the pinnacle of the National Hunt racing calendar in the UK as racing fans flock from all four corners with the prize money up for grabs second only to the Grand National.

But for those who want to make the most of their money during the festival, bookmakers have a number of offers up for grabs to try and attract the attention of punters.

Here is a list of some of the offers available this week.

Betway

Betway is giving money back as a free bet on the first race each day of the Cheltenham Festival.

If your selection comes second, third or fourth in the first race your bet will be refunded as a free bet.

Betway will also be giving the same offer for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Bet 365

Bet 365 has an ITV racing 4/1 offer. Back a winner at 4/1 or more, place a bet on the next live ITV race and get your money back if it loses (up to £50) during the festival.

Meanwhile, new customers will get £50 in free bets when they bet £10.

888sport

A welcome bonus is available for new customers where they can get £50 in free bets if they place a £10 bet. Minimum deposit £10.

Virgin Bet

A welcome bonus is available for new customers where they can get £30 in free bets if they place a £10 bet. Minimum deposit £10.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power has a new customer offer where if you bet £20 as your FIRST bet on any horse racing market your stake will be refunded as cash.

Another new customer offer is bet £10 and get £40 in free bets.

Ladbrokes

New customers can claim £25 in free bets when they place a £5 at the Cheltenham Festival.

After creating an account, to qualify the bet must be odds of 1/2 or greater.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet will have an offer for each of the 28 races, starting off with money back on all losers in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

That applies to punters' first bet only and is a maximum of £/€10.

ITV7

Sky Bet customers can also play ITV7 for free with more than £1 million up for grabs across the festival.

A prize of £100,000 is up for grabs on Tuesday, followed by £200,000 on Wednesday, £300,000 on Thursday and a huge £500,000 on Gold Cup day.