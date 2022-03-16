The Cheltenham roar returned yesterday, and whether it was a successful day for you or not, there is plenty more racing at the Cheltenham Festival to enjoy today.
Superstars Tiger Roll, Shishkin and Sir Gerhard will take to the track today, carrying the hopes of many.
But what other horses will be turning up for day two of the festival?
These are all the runners and riders for the seven races taking place today, including the Ballymore, the Coral Cup and the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
13.30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
- Haxo - J. Sean O'Keeffe - 100/1
- Hemlock - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 150/1
- I Am Maximus - J. Nico de Boinville - 16/1
- Journey With Me - J. Rachael Blackmore - 5/1
- Scarface - J. Brendan Powell - 50/1
- Sir Gerhard - J. Paul Townend - 8/11
- Stage Star - J. Harry Cobden - 8/1
- Three Stripe Life - J. Davy Russell - 6/1
- Whadeawant - J. Danny Mullins - 20/1
14.10 - Brown Advisory Novices Chase
- Ahoy Senor - J. Derek Fox - 7/1
- Beacon Edge - J. Sean Flanagan - 11/1
- Bravemansgame - J. Harry Cobden - 11/4
- Capadanno - J. Mark Walsh - 13/2
- Dusart - J. Nico de Boinville - 22/1
- Farouk D'Alene - J. Davy Russell - 12/1
- Fury Road - J. Jack Kennedy - 16/1
- Gaillard Du Mesnil - J. Paul Townend - 16/1
- L'Homme Presse - J. Charlie Duestch - 10/3
- Streets of Doyen - J. Simon Torrens - 125/1
- Threeunderthrufive - J. Adrian Heskin - 16/1
14.50 - Coral Cup
- The Bosses Oscar - J. Rob James - 33/1
- Ashdale Bob - J. Jack Foley - 20/1
- Commander of Fleet - J. Shane Fitzgerald - 40/1
- McFabulous - J. Harry Cobden - 14/1
- Saint Felicien - J. Robbie Power - 11/2
- Grand Roi - J. Davy Russell - 20/1
- Hang in There - J. Joe Anderson - 66/1
- The Shunter - J. Mark Walsh - 10/1
- Gowel Road - J. Sam Twiston-Davies - 9/1
- Daly Tiger - J. Eoin Walsh - 66/1
- Ganapathi - J. Bryan Cooper - 16/1
- Christopher Wood - J. Harry Bannister - 50/1
- Drop The Anchor - J. Simon Torrens - 8/1
- Dans Le Vant - J. Isabel Williams - 28/1
- Unexpected Party - J. Harry Skelton - 10/1
- Gerry Clermont - J. Jonjo O'Neill Jr. - 22/1
- Call Me Lord - J. Daryl Jacob - 22/1
- Fastorslow - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 14/1
- Camprond - J. Aidan Cleman - 15/2
- Indigo Breeze - J. Jordan Gainford - 12/1
- Champagne Gold - J. Rachael Blackmore - 16/1
- Top Moon - J. Richie Mclernon - 100/1
- Maze Runner - J. Sean O'Keeffe - 28/1
- Tronador - J. Sam Ewing - 25/1
- Fair Frontieres - J. David Bass - 40/1
- Mars Harper - J. Jack Kennedy - 20/1
Non-Runners:
- Good Risk At All
- Ask Dillon
15.30 - Queen Mother Champion Chase
- Chacun Pour Soi - J. Patrick Mullins - 6/1
- Energumene - J. Paul Townend - 7/2
- Envoi Allen - J. Rachael Blackmore - 16/1
- Funambule Sivola - J. Charlie Deutsch - 33/1
- Nube Negra - J. Harry Skelton - 14/1
- Politologue - J. Harry Cobden - 66/1
- Shishkin - J. Nico de Boinville - 4/5
- Put The Kettle On - J. Aidan Coleman - 28/1
16.10 - Cross Country Chase
- Alpha Des Obeaux - J. Jody McGarvey - 66/1
- Back on the Lash - J. Sean Bowen - 22/1
- Brahma Bull - J. Brian Hayes - 18/1
- Delta Work - J. Jack Kennedy - 11/2
- Diesel D'Allier - J. Harry Bannister - 12/1
- Easyland - J. Jonjo O'Neill Jr. - 12/1
- Midnight Maestro - J. Luke Dempsey - 18/1
- Mitchouka - J. Keith Donoghue - 66/1
- Plan of Attack - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 20/1
- Poker Party - J. Rachael Blackmore - 14/1
- Potters Corner - J. Jack Tudor - 33/1
- Prengarde - J. Mark Walsh - 7/1
- Shady Operator - J. Derek O'Connor - 10/1
- Step Back - J. Nico de Boinville - 50/1
- Tiger Roll - J. Davy Russell - 7/4
- Tout Est Permis - J. Sean Flanagan - 33/1
16.50 - Grand Annual Chase
- Sky Pirate - J. Nick Schofield - 10/1
- Andy Dufresne - J. Mark Walsh - 6/1
- Editeur Du Gite - J. Joshua Moore - 17/2
- A Wave Of The Sea - J. Shane Fitzgerald - 22/1
- Exit Poll - J. Sean O'Keeffe - 33/1
- Before Midnight - J. Sam Twiston-Davies - 12/1
- Embittered - J. Bryan Cooper - 10/1
- Buddy Rich - J. Davy Russell - 8/1
- Elixir De Nutz - J. Jonjo O'Neill Jr. - 16/1
- Amarillo Sky - J. Brendan Powell - 8/1
- Dancing On My Own - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 20/1
- Il Ridoto - J. Harry Cobden - 18/1
- Thyme White - J. Bryony Frost - 9/1
- Frero Banbou - J. Charlie Deutsch - 14/1
- Poseidon - J. Danny Mullins - 22/1
- Gumball - J. Paddy Brennan - 22/1
- Capuccimix - J. Jordan Gainford - 33/1
- For Pleasure - J. Harry Bannister - 22/1
- Hasankey - J. Lewis Dobb - 28/1
- Global Citizen - J. Kielan Woods - 33/1
- Destined To Shine - J. Reserve 1 - 40/1
17.30 - Champion Bumper
- Ain't No Sunshine - J. Danny McMenamin - 150/1
- American Mike - J. James Codd - 9/4
- Authorised Speed - J. Joshua Moore - 50/1
- Call Me Harry - J. Conor O'Farrell - 125/1
- Cillians Charm - J. Jonathan Moore - 150/1
- Esperti - Non-Runner
- Facile Vega - J. Patrick Mullins - 6/4
- Godot - J. Brendan Powell - 150/1
- Houlanbatordechais - J. Rachael Blackmore - 14/1
- James's Gate - J. Sean O'Keeffe - 16/1
- Joyeux Machin - J. Bryan Cooper - 28/1
- Madmansgame - J. Danny Mullins - 25/1
- Music Drive - J. Davy Russell - 40/1
- Ocean of Mercy - J. Sam Twiston-Davies - 66/1
- Our Jester - J. Nico de Boinville - 50/1
- Redemption Day - J. Paul Townend - 11/2
- Seabank Bistro - J. Brian Hayes - 40/1
- Spanish Present - J. Sean Bowen - 150/1
- Top Dog - J. Thomas Bellamy - 50/1
- Viva Devito - J. Derek O'Connor - 50/1
- Poetic Music - J. Paddy Brennan - 50/1
- Rosy Redrum - J. Mitchell Bastyan - 28/1
