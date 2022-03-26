With the Oscars about to take place, the never-ending question has returned - how are these awards different from the Golden Globes?

Between the glitz of the nominations, the speeches and the red carpet, it's easy to get lost in the glamour of a Hollywood award season.

And while the after parties and designer outfits might look similar to the untrained eye, the two awards shows are in fact very different.

Whether you're looking to impress your friends with some pop culture trivia or you just want to know the difference once and for all, here are all the ways the Academy Awards differ from the Golden Globes.

What is the difference between the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes?





The Golden Globes and the Oscars are different for a variety of reasons.

The Globes kicked off the awards season on Sunday, January 9 2022.

The muted ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

Meanwhile, the Academy awards end the season in style on Sunday, March 27 2022.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

This means that both shows have very different atmospheres - the Globes are more of a party affair, the Oscars are seen to be a bit more formal.

The award shows also celebrate different talent - while the Golden Globes applaud work in both TV and film, the Oscars praise film only.

You will also see differences in the voting process.

While Golden Globe winners are chosen by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Oscars select their nominees and winners from the votes from the 9362 voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

How to watch the Academy Awards in the UK

The Oscars will be broadcast live in the very early hours of Monday morning on March 28 at 1 am in the UK.

You can watch the Oscars in the UK if you are a Sky subscriber.

The award show will be available on two channels – Sky Showcase and Sky Cinema Oscars.

If you're not a Sky customer, you can sign up to Sky Ultimate TV package for £26 a month as part of an 18-month contract.