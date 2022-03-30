The Bafta nominations for 2022 have been released.
BBC Drama Vigil has been nominated for a Bafta in the Best Series category.
The show follows Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva on a fictional ballistic missile submarine of the Royal Navy in Scotland.
It depicted an investigation into the death of a crew member on a Trident nuclear submarine and was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch in four years, since Bodyguard in 2018.
It attracted an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30-days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6m viewers (30-days).
Martin Compston and Suranne Jones star
The show stars names such as Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans and Martin Compston and has recently been renewed for a second series after the first 6 episodes saw great success.
Vigil is up against three other dramas: In My Skin, Manhunt: The Night Stalker and Unforgotten.
The Baftas recognise and celebrate the very best in television craft and television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2021.
Comedian, presenter and star of The IT Crowd Richard Ayoade will host the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards ceremony for the third consecutive year as it returns to London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 8.
The Baftas will take place on April 24, and you can see all the nominations here.
