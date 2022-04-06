The Masters returns this weekend as the world’s top golfers head to Augusta for the year’s first major.
The true start of summer for many golf fans, The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the calendar, and one of golfs four majors, along with The Open, US Open, and PGA Championship.
But unlike those other majors, The Masters never moves.
Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, has been the setting for the tournament since its inception in 1934.
And the course is as much of a draw for fans as the elite golfers competing for the fabled green jacket.
Favourites for The Masters 2022
Among those taking part this year will be Tiger Woods, who will play his first competitive golf since being involved in an horrific car crash last year.
The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
And that lay off means Woods is unlikely to feature among the favourites for the event.
It is Jon Rahm who is currently considered the most likely winner among bookies, closely followed by Justin Thomas, Australian Cameron Smith and World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler.
How to watch The Masters 2022
You can watch The Masters exclusively live with Sky Sports.
Live Coverage throughout the tournament will be shown on Sky Sports Golf, with additional coverage options available online and through the red button.
You can access Sky Sports Golf with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW sports package.
