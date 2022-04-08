The UK could see snow fall across the country TODAY with forecasters predicting freezing temperatures by the end of the week.

Brits could see temperatures as low as -5c by the end of the week, with four inches of snow forecast for some areas.

Which areas of the UK will see snow?





Scotland and the north of England will be particularly affected by cold weather as an arctic blast of winter weather approaches the UK.

The regions of Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, will most likely see snow as the Met Office issued a warning.

The Met Office forecast warned: “Frequent, often heavy showers of rain and sleet will give a risk of icy stretches overnight and into Friday morning away from northern coast roads.

“Showers will turn to snow inland above 150m, with accumulations of 1-2cm.”

The arctic air will eventually hit the midlands and the south with the Met Office warning the cold air “will win out eventually” by the end of next week although snow seems limited to areas further north.

The Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “It’s a late taste of winter and not a very spring-like few days.

“Deep low pressure is bringing blustery and wet weather, with cold air sweeping back in from the north. Gardeners should beware as widespread frosts are expected.”

After what is set to be a wet weekend it seems next week will also bring unsettled weather.

Although rather than snow, central and southern areas look set to experience patches of rain while the north will see dry conditions, albeit very cold!