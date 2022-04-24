Find out if you're set for sunshine or you'll be soaked through your wellies at one of the UK's biggest festivals this year.

Knowing if you're going to need to swap your sunblock for a cagoule is part of the stress when you're planning for a festival but this research might make it that much easier. 

The Event discovery website, Skiddle, has rounded up the biggest festivals taking place in Summer 2022 and what the weather is predicted to do while you're watching your favourite acts. 

“With missing so many of our favourite festivals and live events for the last two years, the 2022 festival season is going to be bigger than ever!"Jamie Scahill, Head of Marketing at Skiddle, commented.

HeraldScotland: Predicted weather forecast map for UK's biggest festivals. Credit: PAPredicted weather forecast map for UK's biggest festivals. Credit: PA

Mr Scahill added: "We might not be able to control the UK weather, but the forecast looks promising, so we can’t wait to be basking in a field, enjoying live music once again.”  

Predicted weather forecasts for the UK's biggest festivals in 2022

AVA Festival 

Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland

When: June 3-4

Predicted temperature: 17°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 

Where: Kiltarlity, Scotland

When: July 28 -30 

Predicted temperature: 18°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours

Boardmasters 

Where: Newquay, Cornwall 

When: August 10-14

Predicted temperature: 13°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 4 hours

Boomtown Festival 

Where: Matterley Estate, Hampshire

When: August 10-14

Predicted temperature: 19°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2.5 hours

HeraldScotland: Festival crowds in the rain. Credit: PAFestival crowds in the rain. Credit: PA

BST Hyde Park 

Where: Hyde Park, London

When: July 8-10 

Predicted temperature: 24°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour 

Camp Bestival 

Where: Lulworth Castle, Dorset and Weston Park, Shropshire

When: July 28-31 and August 18-21

Predicted temperature: 19°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours 

Creamfields 

Where: Daresbury, Cheshire 

When: August 25-28

Predicted temperature: 17°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours 

Download

Where: Donnington Park, Leicestershire 

When: June 10-12

Predicted temperature: 16.5°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours 

HeraldScotland: Festival crowds cheering. Credit: CanvaFestival crowds cheering. Credit: Canva

Glastonbury 

Where: Worthy Farm, Pilton 

When: June 22-26

Predicted temperature: 18°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours 

Highest Point

Where: Williamson Park, Lancaster 

When: May 12-14

Predicted temperature: 14°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour 

Isle of Wight 

Where: Seaclose Park, Newport

When: June 16-19

Predicted temperature: 16°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours 

Leeds Festival 

Where: Bramham Park, Wetherby 

When: August 26-28

Predicted temperature: 16°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour 

Parklife 

Where: Heaton Park, Manchester 

When: June 11-12 

Predicted temperature: 16°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours 

HeraldScotland: Crowds outside at the Isle Of Wight festival. Credit: PACrowds outside at the Isle Of Wight festival. Credit: PA

Reading Festival 

Where: Richfield Avenue, Reading 

When: August 26-28 

Predicted temperature: 19°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour 

Terminal V Festival 

Where: Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh 

When: April 16-17 

Predicted temperature: 8°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour 

This Is Tomorrow 

Where: Exhibition Park, Newcastle 

When: June 3-5

Predicted temperature: 15°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours 

TRNSMT Festival 

Where: Glasgow Green, Glasgow 

When: July 8-10 

Predicted temperature: 16°C

Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2.5 hours 