Find out if you're set for sunshine or you'll be soaked through your wellies at one of the UK's biggest festivals this year.
Knowing if you're going to need to swap your sunblock for a cagoule is part of the stress when you're planning for a festival but this research might make it that much easier.
The Event discovery website, Skiddle, has rounded up the biggest festivals taking place in Summer 2022 and what the weather is predicted to do while you're watching your favourite acts.
“With missing so many of our favourite festivals and live events for the last two years, the 2022 festival season is going to be bigger than ever!"Jamie Scahill, Head of Marketing at Skiddle, commented.
Mr Scahill added: "We might not be able to control the UK weather, but the forecast looks promising, so we can’t wait to be basking in a field, enjoying live music once again.”
Predicted weather forecasts for the UK's biggest festivals in 2022
AVA Festival
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland
When: June 3-4
Predicted temperature: 17°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
Where: Kiltarlity, Scotland
When: July 28 -30
Predicted temperature: 18°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours
Boardmasters
Where: Newquay, Cornwall
When: August 10-14
Predicted temperature: 13°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 4 hours
Boomtown Festival
Where: Matterley Estate, Hampshire
When: August 10-14
Predicted temperature: 19°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2.5 hours
BST Hyde Park
Where: Hyde Park, London
When: July 8-10
Predicted temperature: 24°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour
Camp Bestival
Where: Lulworth Castle, Dorset and Weston Park, Shropshire
When: July 28-31 and August 18-21
Predicted temperature: 19°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours
Creamfields
Where: Daresbury, Cheshire
When: August 25-28
Predicted temperature: 17°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours
Download
Where: Donnington Park, Leicestershire
When: June 10-12
Predicted temperature: 16.5°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours
Glastonbury
Where: Worthy Farm, Pilton
When: June 22-26
Predicted temperature: 18°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours
Highest Point
Where: Williamson Park, Lancaster
When: May 12-14
Predicted temperature: 14°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour
Isle of Wight
Where: Seaclose Park, Newport
When: June 16-19
Predicted temperature: 16°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours
Leeds Festival
Where: Bramham Park, Wetherby
When: August 26-28
Predicted temperature: 16°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour
Parklife
Where: Heaton Park, Manchester
When: June 11-12
Predicted temperature: 16°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 3 hours
Reading Festival
Where: Richfield Avenue, Reading
When: August 26-28
Predicted temperature: 19°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour
Terminal V Festival
Where: Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh
When: April 16-17
Predicted temperature: 8°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 1 hour
This Is Tomorrow
Where: Exhibition Park, Newcastle
When: June 3-5
Predicted temperature: 15°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2 hours
TRNSMT Festival
Where: Glasgow Green, Glasgow
When: July 8-10
Predicted temperature: 16°C
Predicted rainfall across the weekend: 2.5 hours
