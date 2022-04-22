To mark Earth Day this year, Red Letter Days is offering an unforgettable range of sustainable experiences.

April 22 is Earth Day, an annual event where we celebrate how precious our planet is and remind ourselves how much we need to protect it.

The carbon-neutral gift experiences website has created a CO2 emissions chart that highlights which gifts are better or worse for the environment according to the amount of CO2 they emit.

Instead of buying someone you love a necklace that produces 109.0KG of CO2, you could treat them to an experience of a lifetime like a Hot Air Balloon Ride for 12.2KG of CO2.

A person holding an Earth model in front of a stunning landscape. Credit: Canva

Here's how you can treat the person you care about, and make lifelong memories without harming the planet.

8 Red Letter Days sustainable experiences you need to try

Two Night Break in The Nest Tree House

Two Night Break in The Nest Tree House. Credit: Red Letter Days

Retreat to a genuine treehouse and reconnect with nature as part of this incredible experience package.

Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay in The Nest Tree House with self-catering facilities, a double bed with some little luxuries like electric lighting and a wood-burning stove with logs.

You'll come back refreshed from your escape to Devon's Blackdown Hills and a jaunt along the breathtaking Jurassic Coast.

Book your stay for £299 via the Red Letter Days website.

Hampton Court Palace Bike Tour for Two

Hampton Court Palace Bike Tour for Two. Credit: Red Letter Days

It doesn't get more heavenly than a Hampton Court Palace Bike Tour for Two.

Hop on your bikes for a scenic ride around the beautiful grounds of Hampton Court Palace.

The gentle tour has an eight-mile route that includes Royal Bushy Park, Eisenhower's WWII base and a search for majestic royal deer before riding by the River Thames.

The three-hour experience will cost you £60 and can be purchased via the Red Letter Days website.

A Private Wildlife Walk with The Bird Whisperer for Two

A Private Wildlife Walk with The Bird Whisperer for Two. Credit: Red Letter Days

Reconnect with the natural world on this tranquil and private wildlife walk with The Bird Whisperer.

You have the choice between two different routes including the Streatley Woodland Adventurer which is a three-mile circular walk and the Goring Scenic Circuit which is a four-mile circular route that includes all of Goring's highlights.

It is the ideal day out for the wildlife lover in your life, spending your day trying to spot kingfishers, buzzards, swans, kestrels and more.

The tour has been reduced from £199 to £129 and can be booked via the Red Letter Days website.

English Heritage Annual Pass for Two with Up to Twelve Kids

English Heritage Annual Pass for Two with Up to Twelve Kids. Credit: Red Letter Days

Discover the delights of over 400 spots across the UK with this English Heritage Annual Pass for two adults.

Transport yourself back in time to regal palaces, manor houses, Roman forts and stunning castles and more with up to 12 children under the pass.

The gift also includes reduced or free price admission to a number of events that are exclusive to members as well as a free handbook and members magazine four times a year.

Buy a pass for two for £115 via the Red Letter Days website.

READ MORE: When is Earth Day 2022? What it is, why we celebrate and how to get involved

READ MORE: 10 sustainable travel experiences you'll never forget from Tripadvisor

Hidden Woodland Foraged Feast for Two with Nomadic Hotels

Hidden Woodland Foraged Feast for Two with Nomadic Hotels. Credit: Red Letter Days

Runaway to Buckinghamshire for a feast of delicious, foraged food with a unique insight into nomadic life.

On arrival, enjoy a delicious cocktail created by a resident mixologist before leaving on a guided foraging tour with the executive chef of the estate.

Dig into your foraged feast that is cooked on an open fire before indulging in a toasted marshmallow or two.

Book your foraged feast for £198 via the Red Letter Days website.

Zip World Velocity for Two

Zip World Velocity for Two. Credit: Red Letter Days

Reach daring new heights on this 500ft high zip line through the Snowdonia mountains.

Take in the incredible view (if you dare open your eyes!) on the longest and fastest zip line in Europe.

Get a taste for speed on the Little Zipper before taking the journey to the top of the quarry in a specialised vehicle and soaring 100mph through the sky on the Big Zipper.

The two-person experience in Bangor will cost you £188 via the Red Letter Days website.

English Vineyard Tour, Wine Tasting and Lunch for Two

English Vineyard Tour, Wine Tasting and Lunch for Two. Credit: Red Letter Days

You don't need to fly off to Europe to enjoy a delicious wine tasting on a vineyard - in fact, you can enjoy it closer than you think.

There are plenty of vineyards you can explore across England including Devon, Sussex, Suffolk, Essex, Surrey, West Yorkshire and more where you can learn about the art of English winemaking.

Enjoy a tasty two or three-course lunch or mouthwatering buffet lunch and you might be able to take a bottle of wine home with you depending on which vineyard you explore.

Book your two-person experience for £99 via the Red Letter Days website.

Two Night Break in a Glamping Burrow in the Lake District

Two Night Break in a Glamping Burrow in the Lake District. Credit: Red Letter Days

Treat yourself and someone you love to a two-night glamping break in a burrow in the Lake District.

Venture around the Cumbrian countryside and take in all of the sights that Ullswater has to offer.

All you need to do is bring some camping gear (minus your tent) and cosy up on the patio and get your summer BBQ going.

Book a stay for £179 via the Red Letter Days website.

You can shop the entire range of Red Letter Days sustainable experiences via its website.