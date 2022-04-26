Millions of Brits could see their summer holidays cancelled due to delays in processing new passports.
As many as five million holidaymakers are said to have delayed renewing their passport during the coronavirus pandemic.
People hoping to travel abroad should apply to renew outdated passports “as soon as possible” Home Office minister Kevin Foster has warned.
But the Commons heard of one woman who has waited more than five months to receive her daughter’s new passport, with services branded “either really very good or an absolute shambles”.
SNP home affairs spokesman Stuart C McDonald asked: “All our constituents are having to cancel holidays, miss funerals, rearrange visits, with even a new 10-week target routinely being failed.
“What will be done to avoid this predictable mess getting worse? And can we be assured that the 10-week target will not be lengthened further as we approach the summer?”
Conservative MP Simon Hoare described the passport backlog as “unprecedented, true, but foreseeable, absolutely”.
How long are passports taking to come back?
The North Dorset MP added: “I hear what the minister has said. Certainly my constituents are telling me their experience is either really very good or it is an absolute shambles.
“But I agree with what the member who raised the question in the first instance said – there needs to be a better interface between members of Parliament and the Passport Office when those constituents, either through family funeral reasons or for holiday or business reasons, are not getting through (and) are then being lied to by officials when they do get through.
“Something needs to be done to arrest this – and quickly.”
But Labour MP Stephanie Peacock, for Barnsley East, raised the case of a mother who submitted her daughter’s passport application in January – five months in advance of their holiday next week – but has yet to receive one.
Ms Peacock told MPs: “What is the minister doing to address the unacceptable delays in passport applications?”
Home Secretary Priti Patel said ministers would examine the case, noting: “That’s a very, very unusual delay. There must be a problem.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here