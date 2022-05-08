Summer is on the horizon and Buyagift is helping us to make the most of it with these top experiences.
The gift experiences website has revealed the top 10 experiences that have already been booked on its site for July and August this year.
Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or you're on the hunt for some staycation inspiration, this list should come in handy.
Here are the most popular experiences that you need to try this summer that you'll want to book sooner rather than later.
“As we look forward to the warmer weather it’s great to see the range of experiences that people have booked to enjoy a break in the summer. With helicopter tours coming out on top as the most popular experience for the summer, it’s clear that we’re choosing 2022 to get out of our comfort zone and up the adrenaline which is great to see," Alison Vickery, Executive Digital & Marketing Director at Buyagift said.
Ms Vickery added: “Even if adrenaline activities aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other top experiences for the summer to consider. Whether you’re a foodie or keen traveller you can find the perfect experience for you at Buyagift.”
Helicopter tours named top experience to try in Summer 2022
Helicopter rides are set to become the most popular experience on Buyagift's website this summer and it's not hard to see why.
Sightsee like never before by taking to the skies on a thrilling helicopter ride and take in countless stunning vistas on a trip that you won't forget in a hurry.
This luxurious experience comes in several different forms with prices ranging from £34 to £299, depending on the number of passengers and length of the ride.
You can either treat someone you love to a relaxing sightseeing tour and avoid the traffic of some of the UK's bustling tourist spots.
Or they can take control of the joystick in their own helicopter lesson with sessions ranging from 30-minute flights to a whole day of helicopter training.
Learn more about the Helicopter rides, flights and lessons available on the Buyagift website.
If you'd prefer to keep your feet safely secured on the ground, you might prefer to escape from the every day on a tranquil hotel break.
We all need to take a few nights away from the stress of work and chores but we don't have to break the bank to do it.
Buyagift has no shortage of heavenly hotel breaks to help you book your overdue staycation this summer with something to suit all tastes and budgets.
Save yourself the stress with Buyagift's Dinner, Bed and Breakfast Hotel Deals which features stunning spots stretching from the top to the bottom of the UK.
You also' be spoilt for choice when it comes to Buyagift's extraordinary Hotel and Dinner Deals.
Retreat to the country for a refreshing hotel spa break for some much-needed pampering or explore a city you've never visited and return to a delicious dinner and a cosy night's sleep.
Learn more about Buyagift's Hotel Breaks via the Buyagift website.
If you're looking for a getaway with a twist this summer, you're not alone.
Murder mystery, two-night memorable breaks as well as glamping experiences are high on Buyagift customer's lists too.
Cluedo comes to life in this Overnight Murder Mystery Break for Two with Dinner, available across England and Wales from just £189 via the Buyagift website.
Or appreciate the great outdoors without sacrificing any of the comfort on this two-night glamping experience for two for £99 via the Buyagift website.
Buyagift's top 10 experiences to try this summer
- Helicopter tour
- Hotel break
- Murder mystery break
- Segway experience
- Two-night memorable break
- Glamping experience
- Vineyard tour and tasting
- Mini Cooper driving experience
- Battle proms classical concert
- Supercar driving experience
For more information and to book your own Buyagift’s experience or activity, please visit the Buyagift website.
