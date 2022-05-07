Netflix users across the UK have been urged to check their direct debits after some users complained after being charged more for the streaming service.

Customers claim they were unknowingly charged more by the streaming giant with users complaining over a £15.99 charge.

Cash-saving guru Lynn Beattie, known online and Mrs Mummypenny told Mirror online: "Some of my followers say they were checking their Netflix accounts only to discover that they had been moved from cheaper basic and standard plans over to the premium plan.

"I shared this on my Facebook page and immediately got messages from followers upon checking that they had been unknowingly paying too much."

In response to Lynn’s warning, one Facebook user responded: "Thank you so much I had no idea I have been paying £15.99 for months."

"I managed to change it after I had paid it for months," added another.

Netflix hits back at claims of unwelcome £15.99 charge

Netflix hit back at the claims saying anyone who was charged extra must have confirmed the price hike themselves.

A spokesperson for the company said: "In order for a Netflix subscription plan change to happen, it must be confirmed by a person on the account.

"Netflix does not update a member's plan without their explicit approval. Any member who has experienced an unexpected charge should change their password and get in touch with Customer Service so they can investigate the issue further. To learn how you can keep your account secure, please visit the Netflix Help Centre."