Users of Wordle today (May 9) may have noticed a different word or issue with their daily word game today, as the New York Times has confirmed it recently changed today's answer.
If you’ve not cracked today’s Wordle click away now, spoilers are ahead.
Why are there two Wordle answers today?
Today’s Wordle has hit the headlines, and not because of the word difficulty but because of controversy surrounding the topic.
Those on the New York Times platform may be confused, the word (answer upcoming) “shine”, is hardly controversial.
However, others will see an outdated answer that was loaded onto the platform months ago, prior to NYT’s ownership.
Writing today on the website, NYT confirmed that the word had been changed to “remain distinct from the news.”
The word that some have received on today’s Wordle is “fetus”.
The NYT wrote: “This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence — today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year.
“At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news.
“But because of the current Wordle technology, it can be difficult to change words that have already been loaded into the game. When we discovered last week that this particular word would be featured today, we switched it for as many solvers as possible.”
They urged that while this has been updated for as many users as possible, some who do not refresh their browser window will be solving the outdated word.
Roe vs Wade
This comes as reports have suggested that the landmark Roe v Wade ruling in the United States may be overturned by the Supreme Court.
Roe vs Wade protects a pregnant woman's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
Until now, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks.
A document labelled “Opinion of the Court” shows a majority of the court’s justices earlier this year threw support behind overturning the 1973 case that legalised abortion across the country.
According to the political news organisation Politico – who published the “leaked document” – the draft opinion shows the court voted to strike down the measure.
Regarding today’s Wordle, the NYT has said: “We want to emphasize that this is a very unusual circumstance.”
It continued: “We are committed to ensuring that tens of millions of people have a gratifying and consistent experience, every day.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article