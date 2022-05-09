Users of Wordle today (May 9) may have noticed a different word or issue with their daily word game today, as the New York Times has confirmed it recently changed today's answer.

If you’ve not cracked today’s Wordle click away now, spoilers are ahead.

Why are there two Wordle answers today?





Today’s Wordle has hit the headlines, and not because of the word difficulty but because of controversy surrounding the topic.

Those on the New York Times platform may be confused, the word (answer upcoming) “shine”, is hardly controversial.

However, others will see an outdated answer that was loaded onto the platform months ago, prior to NYT’s ownership.

Writing today on the website, NYT confirmed that the word had been changed to “remain distinct from the news.”

The word that some have received on today’s Wordle is “fetus”.

The NYT wrote: “This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence — today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year.

“At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news.

“But because of the current Wordle technology, it can be difficult to change words that have already been loaded into the game. When we discovered last week that this particular word would be featured today, we switched it for as many solvers as possible.”

They urged that while this has been updated for as many users as possible, some who do not refresh their browser window will be solving the outdated word.

Roe vs Wade

This comes as reports have suggested that the landmark Roe v Wade ruling in the United States may be overturned by the Supreme Court.

Roe vs Wade protects a pregnant woman's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Until now, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks.

A document labelled “Opinion of the Court” shows a majority of the court’s justices earlier this year threw support behind overturning the 1973 case that legalised abortion across the country.

According to the political news organisation Politico – who published the “leaked document” – the draft opinion shows the court voted to strike down the measure.

Regarding today’s Wordle, the NYT has said: “We want to emphasize that this is a very unusual circumstance.”

It continued: “We are committed to ensuring that tens of millions of people have a gratifying and consistent experience, every day.”