Netflix The Crown is a massively popular show with an audience of millions and thousands of dedicated fans.

The show follows the story of the Royal Family, with Queen Elizabeth II leading the way with the dramatic re-telling of her life as the Queen.

Now into its fourth series with the fifth heading the screens later this year, The Crown has caught fans up on everything from the coronation, loss of her father, the election of Margaret Thatcher, and the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

But as the country celebrates the Platinum Jubilee, we thought we'd compare the factually based drama to the real-life events.

So the next time you re-watch The Crown, see if you can spot how close the scenes are to the real facts.

The Crown scenes vs the real-life event

Queen Elizabeth's coronation

The Crown and The Queens Coronation (Alex Bailey/PA)

At just the age of 27 in 1953, the Queen was coronated following the death of her father King George VI.

The service took place in Westminster Abbey and saw the Queen wear a white statin embroidered dress before wearing the Imperial Robe.

Much like in real life, The Crown was able to get the coronation spot on, with the service correct and the outfits very similar to the inspiration.

Albeit at points it was dramatized including when the Archibishop forgot his words when coronated the Queen, but we all love a bit of tension, so who can blame them.

President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy visiting Buckingham Palace in 1961

The Crown - Jackie, Elizabeth - The Queen and Jackie share a moment. (Alex Bailey) (PA)

This historic event was dramatically re-told in The Crown, with the show at points showing a slight tint of jealously from the Queen towards Jackie Kennedy, with reports from the time implying the pair got along well.

The show also didn't stick to the original fashion from the real-life meeting either, with Jackie wearing a strapless, straight silhouette dress in the show.

Compared to the real Jackie donning a high neck strapped dress with a small bow that later became named the 'Jackie Dress'.

The Queen at the Trooping The Colour-

Queen Elizabeth II (OLIVIA COLMAN) and Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the colours. (Des Willie/PA)

In 1979 the Queen took part in the annual Trooping the Colour procession in London to celebrate Her Majesty's birthday.

The Crown was able to get this scene spot on, with actress Olivia Colman wearing the ceremonial uniform and even following the Queen with her side-saddle position.

The Royal Family Documentary-

The family had their day-to-day life filmed for 75 days and in over 170 locations in preparation for a Royal documentary.

The show was produced by the BBC and ITV in 1969 however it since was banned by The Queen and has not been shown on British TV since 1977.

The documentary hoped to show a new light to the family to show they are normal people, however, legend says the Queen was unhappy with its portrayal.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles's engagement:

The Crown S4. Picture shows: Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN) and Prince Charles (JOSH O CONNOR)

After just six months, the pair announced their engagement to the nation, with the now-iconic photo of the couple.

Wearing a blue jumper and an innocent smile, the Netflix show re-created the scene perfectly and even re-made the now iconic photo.

The wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles

The Crown S4. Picture shows: Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN) (Des Willie) and Princess Diana. (PA)

One of the biggest moments in Royal history, the wedding of the future King of England and the nation's sweetheart Princess Diana.

Taking place in series four of The Crown, many had been waiting eagerly to see the iconic dress on screen.

Although the dress was not on screen for longer than five minutes, it stunned viewers by just how much alike it was to the real deal.

You can watch The Crown on Netflix now.