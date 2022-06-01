The Queen’s plane was forced to abort a landing in London on Tuesday as she travelled home for a weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Monarch, 96, was travelling from Balmoral ready to join the nation’s Bank Holiday celebrations marking her 70 year-reign.

Her 13-seater was caught in an electrical storm, rain and hail which forced the pilot to abandon landing on the first attempt, according to The Sun.

Buckingham Palace issue statement over Queen’s flight delay

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said the head of state had arrived back at her Berkshire royal residence.

She had travelled to Balmoral on Thursday for a short break in order to pace herself ahead of the busy four-day weekend of festivities.

Millions across the country are set to take to the streets for parties and Big Jubilee Lunches this weekend in honour of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

It is the first time in history Britain has celebrated a royal Platinum Jubilee.