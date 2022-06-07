Boris Johnson is set to meet his Cabinet today (Tuesday, June 7) as he seeks to "move on" from the no confidence vote that took place.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister on Monday (June 6), but the scale of the revolt against his leadership left him wounded.

Mr Johnson insisted he had secured a “decisive” victory despite 148 of his own MPs voting to oust him, arguing the Government could now “move on” and focus on what “really matters to people”.

He also poured cold water on the prospect of a snap election, saying he was “certainly not interested” in the idea.

Mr Johnson has rejected calls for a snap election (PA)

But while allies of Mr Johnson have insisted his ballot victory should draw a line under the question of his leadership, Labour is moving to apply further pressure on the PM by pushing a Commons vote on standards.

READ MORE - Boris Johnson confidence vote results: PM survives challenge

The party is urging MPs from all sides to back calls for Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser to be given the freedom to launch his own investigations into potential ministerial rule breaches.

Should Boris Johnson resign?





When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs, but was still forced out within six months.

Mr Johnson saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than Mrs May.

But the Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street: “I think it’s an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on, to unite and to focus on delivery and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

He rejected the assertion that he was now a lame duck prime minister who needed to call a snap election to secure a new mandate from the public, insisting he was focused on people’s priorities.