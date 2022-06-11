If you're looking for a Wordle-like daily game to test your knowledge - look no further than the music spin-off Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 8's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3 — Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Wednesday, June 1: “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette

Thursday, June 2: “Hotel California” by The Eagles

Friday, June 3: “Electric Feel” by MGMT

Saturday, June 4: “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

Sunday, June 5: “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye

Monday, June 6: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

Tuesday, June 7: When Doves Cry” by Prince!

Wednesday, June 8: Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap.

Thursday, June 9: "C.R.E.A.M" by Wu-Tange Clan

Friday, June 10: "The Best of My Love" by The Emotions

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle June 11 hints

If June 11's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

It is listed within the Dance/Electronic and Pop genres

It was released in 2015

The song reached number two in the UK singles chart

Its music video features model Gigi Hadid

The song is a collaboration between a Scottish DJ and a to from South London

What is today's Heardle answer: June 11?





If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for June 11 is: "How Deep is Your Love" by Calvin Harris + Disciples.

Play the game via the Heardle website.