If you're looking for a Wordle-like daily game to test your knowledge - look no further than the music spin-off Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 8's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro. 

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

  • Wednesday, June 1: “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette
  • Thursday, June 2: “Hotel California” by The Eagles
  • Friday, June 3: “Electric Feel” by MGMT
  • Saturday, June 4: “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey
  • Sunday, June 5: “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye
  • Monday, June 6: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison
  • Tuesday, June 7: When Doves Cry” by Prince!
  • Wednesday, June 8: Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap.
  • Thursday, June 9: "C.R.E.A.M" by Wu-Tange Clan
  • Friday, June 10: "The Best of My Love" by The Emotions

Heardle June 11 hints

If June 11's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

  • It is listed within the Dance/Electronic and Pop genres
  • It was released in 2015
  • The song reached number two in the UK singles chart
  • Its music video features model Gigi Hadid
  • The song is a collaboration between a Scottish DJ and a to from South London

What is today's Heardle answer: June 11?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Heardle for June 11 is: "How Deep is Your Love" by Calvin Harris + Disciples.

 

Play the game via the Heardle website.