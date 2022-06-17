If you loved Wordle, this musical spin-off Heardle is right up your street.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 17's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Wednesday, June 1: “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette

Thursday, June 2: “Hotel California” by The Eagles

Friday, June 3: “Electric Feel” by MGMT

Saturday, June 4: “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

Sunday, June 5: “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye

Monday, June 6: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

Tuesday, June 7: "When Doves Cry” by Prince!

Wednesday, June 8: "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap.

Thursday, June 9: "C.R.E.A.M" by Wu-Tange Clan

Friday, June 10: "The Best of My Love" by The Emotions

Saturday, June 11: "How Deep Is Your Love" by Calvin Harris + Disciples

Sunday, June 12: "Good Riddance" by Green Day

Monday, June 13: "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman

Tuesday, June 14: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel

Wednesday, June 15: "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction

Thursday, June 16: "Let's Dance" by David Bowie

Heardle June 17 hints

If June 17's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

It is listed within the Hip Hop & Crunk&B genres

It was released in 2004

The song won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 47th Grammy Awards and was nominated for Record of the Year

It was recorded by an English singer-songwriter

It is the lead single of the American singer's fourth album

What is today's Heardle answer: June 17?





If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for June 17 is: "Yeah!" by Usher (ft. Lil John & Ludacris)

Play the game via the Heardle website.