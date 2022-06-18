Take your Wordle obsession to a new level with its music spin-off Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 18's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3 — Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Saturday, June 11: "How Deep Is Your Love" by Calvin Harris + Disciples

Sunday, June 12: "Good Riddance" by Green Day

Monday, June 13: "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman

Tuesday, June 14: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel

Wednesday, June 15: "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction

Thursday, June 16: "Let's Dance" by David Bowie

Friday, June 17: "Yeah!" by Usher (ft. Lil John & Ludacris)

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle June 18 hints

If June 18's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1999

The single shares the same name as the American singer's debut album

It was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards

There is a Spanish version of the song from the singer's second album that was actually nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2000

What is today's Heardle answer: June 18?





If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for June 18 is: "Genie In A Bottle" by Christina Aguilera

Play the game via the Heardle website.