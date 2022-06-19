If you've had enough of the daily brainteaser, Wordle, shake things up with its music spin-off Heardle.
If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.
Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.
Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 19's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.
Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3— Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022
How to play Heardle
The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.
Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.
"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.
Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."
The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.
If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.
- Sunday, June 12: "Good Riddance" by Green Day
- Monday, June 13: "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman
- Tuesday, June 14: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel
- Wednesday, June 15: "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction
- Thursday, June 16: "Let's Dance" by David Bowie
- Friday, June 17: "Yeah!" by Usher (ft. Lil John & Ludacris)
- Saturday, June 18: "Genie In A Bottle" by Christina Aguilera
#Heardle #102— mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022
🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk
come on now this was too easy
Heardle June 19 hints
If June 19's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.
- The song was released in 1967
- The tune is listed within the Soul genre
- It was originally written by another American soul singer but this version ended up being the bigger hit
- You might recognise the song in the films Bridget Jones's Diary, Two Weeks Notice and Forrest Gump
What is today's Heardle answer: June 19?
If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.
But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.
The Heardle for June 19 is: "Respect" by Aretha Franklin.
Play the game via the Heardle website.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article