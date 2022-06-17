NHS staff have been left "disgusted" after their tickets to see Ed Sheeran in Hampden were cancelled just hours before the performance.

The singer-songwriter will perform tonight in a second gig in the city this week as part of his latest Mathematics Tour.

However, hundreds of social care and NHS workers who bought tickets using discount-providing Blue Light Card have woken up to cancelled tickets on the day of the performance.

One nurse, who preferred to remain unnamed, wrote on social media: "Really disgusted I’ve just had an email to say my tickets for tonight are cancelled.

"Another true thank you to NHS staff, we are going to have a very disappointed 9-year-old when schools finished."

She told our sister title the Herald she would have travelled to the venue "unaware" of the cancellation if a friend didn't tell her a large number of people had their tickets revoked.

She said: "My friend said he had seen people's tickets being cancelled and happened to check the app, otherwise I’d have travelled to the venue unaware."

"We had booked and paid for a bus for a babysitter and dropped my 7-month-old son off then realised they were cancelled.

"I do understand it’s been the discounted tickets, it doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed but I understand they aren’t going to cancel people who’ve paid full price.

"It’s just a shame they left it so late to let people know."

Brian Quigg, who works in residential child care, bought tickets for his wife and daughter through the discount scheme, as well as buying an extra one for his friend.

The concert was set to be his daughter's first big concert.

Absolutely gutted! Had Blue light card tickets for Ed Sheeran at Hampden tonight which have now been cancelled with no notice!! Totally shocking to treat NHS and emergency services like this @edsheeran @1025Clyde1 — Megan Duffy (@MeganDuffy2508) June 17, 2022

He said: "I don't get how they oversold. There is no way someone as established as him as a singer and the team around him, including Ticketmaster is going to get something like that so catastrophically wrong."

AEG Presents UK, which is running the event, said "unforeseen logistical circumstances" were to blame for a raft of cancelled tickets.

Mr Quigg received no email notification about the cancellation and the family had already purchased bus tickets from Greenock to Glasgow to attend the gig.

He said: "It wasn't until I logged into my Ticketmaster later on in the afternoon that I realised the tickets were cancelled.

"But I have still not received an alert from Ticketmaster to alert me that these tickets are cancelled."

He added that a number of his friends and colleagues have experienced the same issue.

"I know people who had one ticket for tonight and it has been cancelled and I know people who had two and it's been cancelled."

However, it is not just NHS staff who were affected, with some people who purchased their tickets through ShowFilmFirst also reporting cancellations.

A spokesperson for AEG Presents UK said: "Unforeseen logistical circumstances have unfortunately resulted in an oversubscription to a complimentary allocation of tickets for tonight’s show.

"This has meant some recipients have unfortunately had their tickets cancelled. We will ensure that those affected will be invited next time Ed plays in Scotland.

"Our customer relations team is currently dealing with all customers who’ve been affected, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused."