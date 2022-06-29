Another day, another song to add to your playlist from today's brain teaser Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 29's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Tuesday, June 21: "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations

Wednesday, June 22: "Good Times" by Chic

Thursday, June 23: "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" by The Smiths

Friday, June 24: "Pony" by Ginuwine

Saturday, June 25: "Rock With You" by Michael Jackson

Sunday, June 26: "Groove Is In The Heart" by Deee-Lite

Monday, June 27: "For The Love Of Money" by The O Jays

Tuesday, June 28: "Don't Stop Believin' " by Journey

Heardle June 29 hints

If June 29's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2019

The tune is listed within the Electropop genre

The track broke the record for the most weeks spent at the top of the UK Singles Chart by a female artist

In December 2020, it became the third most-streamed song on Spotify with over 2.5 billion streams which is the first female artist to do so

What is today's Heardle answer: June 29?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for June 29 is: Dance Monkey by Tones and I

Play the game via the Heardle website.