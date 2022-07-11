Keep up your streak and tick off today's musical brain teaser Heardle with a few helpful hints.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 11's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3 — Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Sunday, July 3: "Straight Up" by Paula Abdul

Monday, July 4: "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots

Tuesday, July 5: "Hungry Eyes" by Eric Carmen

Wednesday, July 6: "If You Had My Love" by Jennifer Lopez

Thursday, June 7: "Rewind" by Craig David

Friday, July 8: "Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (ft. Skepta)" by ASAP

Saturday, July 9: "Turn Me On" by Kevin Lyttle

Sunday, July 10: "Smooth Operator" by Sade

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle July 11 hints

If July 11's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2001

The tune is listed within the 2-step garage genre

The track is the second single from the debut album of a UK garage band

It was the first of five consecutive top-20 hits for the group and it topped the UK Singles Chart in August 2001

What is today's Heardle answer: July 11?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 11 is: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew

Play the game via the Heardle website.