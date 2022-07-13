Don't admit defeat on your favourite musical mind-bender Heardle. Here are a few hints to help your crack today's song.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 13's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3 — Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Tuesday, July 5: "Hungry Eyes" by Eric Carmen

Wednesday, July 6: "If You Had My Love" by Jennifer Lopez

Thursday, June 7: "Rewind" by Craig David

Friday, July 8: "Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (ft. Skepta)" by ASAP

Saturday, July 9: "Turn Me On" by Kevin Lyttle

Sunday, July 10: "Smooth Operator" by Sade

Monday, July 11: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew

Tuesday, July 12: "We Are Young (ft. Janelle Monae)" by Fun

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle July 13 hints

If July 13's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2006

The tune is listed within the Emo/Pop Punk/ Alternative Rock genres

The track is the lead single from the American band's third studio album

It topped the UK Singles Chart, reached number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100

Heardle June 13: When I was a young boy

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

My father took me into the city

To see a marching band

He said, "Son, when you grow up

What is today's Heardle answer: July 13?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 13 is: "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance

Play the game via the Heardle website.