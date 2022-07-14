Crank up the music because it's that time of day again - to try and smash today's Heardle in as few seconds as possible.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 14's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Wednesday, July 6: "If You Had My Love" by Jennifer Lopez

Thursday, June 7: "Rewind" by Craig David

Friday, July 8: "Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (ft. Skepta)" by ASAP

Saturday, July 9: "Turn Me On" by Kevin Lyttle

Sunday, July 10: "Smooth Operator" by Sade

Monday, July 11: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew

Tuesday, June 12: "We Are Young (ft. Janelle Monae)" by Fun

Wednesday, July 13: "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance

Heardle July 14 hints

If July 14's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1995

The tune is listed within the Experimental Rock genre

The track was released as a double-A side single from an English rock band's second studio album

It was actually recorded as a demo for their first album and the band's songwriter performed an early version while at university in the 80s

Heardle June 14: Two jumps in a week

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

I bet you think that's pretty clever, don't you, boy?

Flying on your motorcycle

Watching all the ground beneath you drop

What is today's Heardle answer: July 14?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 14 is: "High and Dry" by Radiohead

Play the game via the Heardle website.