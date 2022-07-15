Can you tell your Britneys from your Beyonces? Try out the daily musical brainteaser Heardle to find out.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 15's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Thursday, June 7: "Rewind" by Craig David

Friday, July 8: "Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (ft. Skepta)" by ASAP

Saturday, July 9: "Turn Me On" by Kevin Lyttle

Sunday, July 10: "Smooth Operator" by Sade

Monday, July 11: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew

Tuesday, June 12: "We Are Young (ft. Janelle Monae)" by Fun

Wednesday, July 13: "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance

Thursday, July 14: "High and Dry" by Radiohead

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle July 15 hints

If July 15's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1973

The tune is listed within the Blues Rock/ Southern Rock genre

The track was released by an American rock group and is one of their most successful singles

It is about a brothel on the outskirts of a city in Texas

Heardle June 15: Rumor spreadin' 'round

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

In that Texas town

About that shack outside La Grange

And you know what I'm talkin' about

What is today's Heardle answer: July 15?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 15 is: "La Grange" by ZZ Top

Play the game via the Heardle website.