Let your music geek out and put your knowledge to the test with the brainteaser Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 17's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro. 

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

  • Saturday, July 9: "Turn Me On" by Kevin Lyttle
  • Sunday, July 10: "Smooth Operator" by Sade
  • Monday, July 11: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew
  • Tuesday, July 12: "We Are Young (ft. Janelle Monae)" by Fun
  • Wednesday, July 13: "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance
  • Thursday, July 14: "High and Dry" by Radiohead
  • Friday, July 15: "La Grange" by ZZ Top
  • Saturday, July 16: Cheap Thrills" by Sia

Heardle July 17 hints

If July 17's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

  • The song was released in 1983
  • The track is listed within the Rock / New Wave genres
  • It is said to be inspired by Little Richard, exploring themes of the struggles between God and Man
  • You might recognise it from being featured in Adventureland (2009), Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) and the TV series New Girl

Heardle June 17: I know when to go out

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Know when to stay in
Get things done

I catch a paper boy
But things don't really change

What is today's Heardle answer: July 17?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Heardle for July 17 is: "Modern Love" by David Bowie

Play the game via the Heardle website.