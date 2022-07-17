Let your music geek out and put your knowledge to the test with the brainteaser Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 17's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Saturday, July 9: "Turn Me On" by Kevin Lyttle

Sunday, July 10: "Smooth Operator" by Sade

Monday, July 11: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew

Tuesday, July 12: "We Are Young (ft. Janelle Monae)" by Fun

Wednesday, July 13: "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance

Thursday, July 14: "High and Dry" by Radiohead

Friday, July 15: "La Grange" by ZZ Top

Saturday, July 16: Cheap Thrills" by Sia

🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle July 17 hints

If July 17's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1983

The track is listed within the Rock / New Wave genres

It is said to be inspired by Little Richard, exploring themes of the struggles between God and Man

You might recognise it from being featured in Adventureland (2009), Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) and the TV series New Girl

Heardle June 17: I know when to go out

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Know when to stay in

Get things done

I catch a paper boy

But things don't really change

What is today's Heardle answer: July 17?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 17 is: "Modern Love" by David Bowie

Play the game via the Heardle website.