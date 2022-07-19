If you are ready to move on from Wordle, take up the tuneful tribute - Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 19's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Monday, July 11: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew

Tuesday, July 12: "We Are Young (ft. Janelle Monae)" by Fun

Wednesday, July 13: "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance

Thursday, July 14: "High and Dry" by Radiohead

Friday, July 15: "La Grange" by ZZ Top

Saturday, July 16: Cheap Thrills" by Sia

Sunday, July 17: "Modern Love" by David Bowie

Monday, July 18: "Island In The Sun" by Weezer

Heardle July 19 hints

If July 19's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2009

The track is listed within the Indie Rock/ Disco Rock genres

It is from the fourth album of a French band

The song's title refers to the fan frenzy for a Hungarian Composer in the 1800s

Heardle June 19: So sentimental

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Not sentimental, no

Romantic not disgusting yet

Darling, I'm down and lonely

What is today's Heardle answer: July 19?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 19 is: "Lisztomania" by Phoenix

Play the game via the Heardle website.