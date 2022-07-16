If you're not a fan of the hit games Wordle or Heardle then maybe try the movie spin-off Framed.
Described as a game for 'cinephiles and casual movie watchers alike' it is inspired by the worldwide popular guessing games.
The game sees a new movie picked from a curate list every day that has all been sourced via ShotDeck.
Here's how to play the game as well as the hints for July 16 movie and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.
How to play Framed
The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what the movie is by seeing pictures of scenes from the film.
Each clue makes it easier to work out the film and altogether you get five guesses much like Worlde.
"Use the image provided to guess the name of the movie.
If you get a guess wrong a new image from the movie is revealed."
Framed also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.
You can play Framed here.
Framed July 16 hints:
If July 16 movie is providing to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.
- It was released in 1990
- The film title is two words
- It was directed by Garry Marshall
- It's listed as part of the Romance/Comedygenre
What is today's Framed answer: July 16?
If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.
But those still trying to crack the movie, look away now.
The Framed for July 16 is: Pretty Woman
Play the game via the Framed website.
