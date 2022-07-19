While global travel appears to be on the up, coronavirus variants are still spreading and for those who are jetting off in the coming weeks or days, Spain has issued new guidance for visitors who catch Covid-19 while on holiday.
The government urges you to follow local advice at all times to help halt the spread.
What do you do if you catch Covid in Spain?
While there is no need to self-isolate if you test positive for Covid in Spain, you should inform direct contacts and take the following extra precautionary measures for 10 days from diagnosis or from when symptoms began.
These measures include wearing a mask, reducing your social interaction and avoiding large events and crowded spaces, and avoiding contact with people who are deemed high risk.
Hotels and accommodation providers may have their own rules and protocols for Covid-19, so you should be aware of these before you travel.
If you need to access healthcare or tests while abroad, you can find rapid lateral flow tests in Spanish pharmacies for free.
EHIC or GHIC will cover state healthcare only, not private treatment. You will be responsible for the cost of any treatment provided by a private doctor or hospital.
What are the entry requirements for Spain?
According to the government, to enter Spain you must be able to show valid proof of the following:
- Being fully vaccinated. Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements.
- A negative COVID-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure.
- Having recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your COVID-19 status on entry to Spain.
