Pop on your headphones and get ready to test your musical knowledge with today's Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 22's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Thursday, July 14: "High and Dry" by Radiohead

Friday, July 15: "La Grange" by ZZ Top

Saturday, July 16: Cheap Thrills" by Sia

Sunday, July 17: "Modern Love" by David Bowie

Monday, July 18: "Island In The Sun" by Weezer

Tuesday, July 19: "Lisztomania" by Phoenix

Wednesday, July 20: "Paradise ( By The Dashboard Light)" by Meatloaf

Thursday, July 21: "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monae

Heardle July 22 hints

If July 22's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2006

The track is listed within the Hard Rock/ Heavy Metal genres

It is the sixth single from an Australian group's debut studio album

The song title is a reference to lyrics in a Bob Dylan song

Heardle July 22: I said the joker is a wanted man

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

He makes his way all across the land

See him sifting through the sand

So I'll tell you all the story

What is today's Heardle answer: July 22?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 22 is: "Joker And The Thief" by Wolfmother

Play the game via the Heardle website.