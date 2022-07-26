Prove that you know your chart-toppers inside and out by ticking off today's Spotify-run musical mind-bender Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 26's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Monday, July 18: "Island In The Sun" by Weezer

Tuesday, July 19: "Lisztomania" by Phoenix

Wednesday, July 20: "Paradise ( By The Dashboard Light)" by Meatloaf

Thursday, July 21: "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monae

Friday, July 22: "Joker And The Thief" by Wolfmother

Saturday, July 23: "Take Your Mama" by Scissor Sisters

Sunday, July 24: "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

Monday, July 25: "The Bones" by Marren Morris

Heardle July 26 hints

If July 26's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1982

The track is listed within the Hard Rock/ Post-Punk genres

It is the second single from the English-American singer's self-titled studio album

You might recognise it from the 1998 film The Wedding Singer, 2016 film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 as well as various TV series like Will & Grace, American Horror Story, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks

Heardle July 26: Hey little sister, what have you done

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Hey little sister, who's the only one

Hey little sister, who's your superman

Hey little sister, who's the one you want

What is today's Heardle answer: July 26?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 26 is: "White Wedding Pt 1." by Billy Idol

Play the game via the Heardle website.