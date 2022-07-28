Four times the puzzle and four times the fun as Wordle, it's time that you upgraded your daily word game to Quordle.

Whether you've aced the music spin-off Heardle and you've got the Film version Framed beat, it might be time to raise the stakes.

Described by some as 'Wordle on steroids', the tricky puzzle game puts your skills to the test by asking you to guess four five-letter words at the same time.

Here's how you can play the mind-bending game, some hints to help you along with today's puzzle and that all-important answer when you can't take it anymore!

Holy Moly…could’ve actually finished it in 5!

That top right 😱



Daily Quordle 135

6️⃣2️⃣

5️⃣4️⃣https://t.co/hjmQZ2ydbB pic.twitter.com/AjBECrgLzn — Anant 安楠 Deboor (@AnantDeboor) June 8, 2022

How Quordle is different to Wordle and how to play

Like Wordle, we're on the lookout for five-letter words that work but rather than just one word daily, we need four!

Instead of six gos, you get nine attempts to guess the words correctly and light up those satisfying tiles.

Just like its word game cousin, the tile colours change colour depending on your answers.

You'll get a grey tile if the letter doesn't appear in that day's words.

If you get a yellow tile, it means that the letter is in the word but you don't have it in the right place.

And finally, the tile will turn green if you have the right letter in the right spot.

When you guess a word on Quordle, it will appear in all four answer boxes.

You need to keep your eyes on all the tiles since you can solve the puzzle in any order.

In fact, you could even find the third or fourth word before you've even cracked the first!

READ MORE: Can’t get enough of Wordle? Try these alternatives to keep you entertained

READ MORE: What is Heardle? The new music Wordle game - How to play

Quordle tips and tricks

Just like Wordle, the best strategy to increase your chances of solving the puzzle in as few guesses as possible is to maximise the amount of information you get.

Use your first guesses wisely by trying words with plenty of vowels like ADIEU, OUIJA or AUDIO.

If your first few answers produce very little, shake your guesses up and go in a completely different direction to give yourself a better shot.

Daily Quordle 134

7️⃣4️⃣

8️⃣5️⃣

Took me forever to work out 8! pic.twitter.com/clajQzUxZO — Ian Fraser (@ianfra5er) June 7, 2022

Quordle hints July 28

If July 28's puzzle is proving to be a bit of a mind-bender for you, we've included some subtle hints to help you crack it without giving the whole game away.

Word one Quordle hints

The first letter is F

There is one vowel in this word and a double consonant

This word can refer to the texture of something or be used to describe something as unclear or vague

Word two Quordle hints

The first letter is P

There are two vowels in this word

This is a useful tool for holding small objects among other things

Word three Quordle hints

The first letter is A

There are two vowels in this word but one is used twice

Think: not sleeping

Word four Quordle hints

The first letter is R

There is one vowel in this word

This word means to do again or differently

What's today's Quordle answer: July 28

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack it, look away now.

The Quordle for July 28 is:

ELUDE

ELFIN

WRECK

CANAL

Play the game via the Quordle website.