Your Spotify playlist just got that much better by adding today's Heardle to your queue.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 28's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Wednesday, July 20: "Paradise ( By The Dashboard Light)" by Meatloaf

Thursday, July 21: "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monae

Friday, July 22: "Joker And The Thief" by Wolfmother

Saturday, July 23: "Take Your Mama" by Scissor Sisters

Sunday, July 24: "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

Monday, July 25: "The Bones" by Marren Morris

Tuesday, July 26: "White Wedding Pt 1." by Billy Idol

Wednesday, July 27: "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood

Heardle July 28 hints

If July 28's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1982

The track is listed within the Indie/ Alternative or New Wave genres

It is the British band's fifth single in the UK and reached number 5 in the UK singles chart

The music video also won the first Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video in 1984

Heardle July 28: Darken the city, night is a wire

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Steam in the subway, earth is a afire

Do do do do do do do dodo dododo dodo

Woman, you want me, give me a sign

What is today's Heardle answer: July 28?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 28 is: "Hungry Like The Wolf" by Duran Duran

Play the game via the Heardle website.