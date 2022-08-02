From August 1, France has removed all its Covid travel restrictions for international travellers.

In a statement released by the French Ministry of the Interior and Overseas, it said that the restrictions in place “made it possible to protect [its] health system and to delay the arrival on national territory of variants with worrying characteristics.”

The statement continued: “This system, which mobilized up to 6,000 members of civil security each week to carry out the tests, border guards to check the health documents of travellers and internal security forces to control isolation or quarantine measures decided by the prefects, has been regularly adapted to changes in the health situation and community rules.

“Faced with the new phase of the pandemic, the border health control system is lifted, in accordance with the law putting an end to the exceptional regimes created to fight against the epidemic linked to covid-19.”

Covid entry rules for France

To enter France now, you will no longer have to complete any formalities before arriving in mainland France and overseas, and the presentation of the health pass is no longer required, regardless of the country or area of ​​origin.

You will also no longer need to provide proof of your reason for travel where a “compelling reason” was previously required.

Finally, travellers will no longer have to present a sworn statement of non-contamination and a commitment to undergo an antigenic test or a biological examination on arrival.

The same applies for travel between mainland France and each of the overseas territories.

Entry requirements for France will also be the same for all travellers, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Despite dropping all restrictions, the French government has warned that they could be reintroduced if deemed necessary.

The statement concludes: “In accordance with the law, the Government finally retains until January 31, 2023 the possibility of activating “emergency brake” measures for a maximum period of two months, after consulting the High Authority for Health in the event of an appearance and circulation of a new variant of covid-19 likely to constitute a serious health threat or, in overseas territories, in the event of a risk of saturation of the health system.”