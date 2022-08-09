Have your headphones at the ready for today's musical mind bender Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 9's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Monday, August 1: "Would?" by Alice In Chains

Tuesday, August 2: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink

Wednesday, August 3: "Do I Wanna Know?" by Arctic Monkeys

Thursday, August 4: "Blue Da Ba Dee" by Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte

Friday, August 5: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes

Saturday, August 6: "Sympathy for the Devil - 50th Anniversary Edition" by The Rolling Stones

Sunday; August 7: "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

Monday, August 8: "Riptide" by Vance Joy

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle August 9 hints

If August 9's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2007

The track is listed within the Pop Punk/ Emo/ Alternative Rock genres

The tune is the lead single from the American rock band's second studio album

The bands lead singer announced in 2018 that they wouldn't be performing the song again due to a lyric that was deemed anti-feminist - until it was performed with Billie Eilish at the 2022 Coachella festival

Heardle August 9: I'm in the business of misery

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Let's take it from the top

She's got a body like an hourglass, it's ticking like a clock

It's a matter of time before we all run out

When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth

What is today's Heardle answer: August 9?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 9 is: "Misery Business" by Paramore

Play the game via the Heardle website.