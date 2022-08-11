If you're close to getting today's Heardle but you can't quite put your finger on it, let us give your musical memory a nudge.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 11's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Wednesday, August 3: "Do I Wanna Know?" by Arctic Monkeys

Thursday, August 4: "Blue Da Ba Dee" by Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte

Friday, August 5: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes

Saturday, August 6: "Sympathy for the Devil - 50th Anniversary Edition" by The Rolling Stones

Sunday; August 7: "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

Monday, August 8: "Riptide" by Vance Joy

Tuesday, August 9: "Misery Business" by Paramore

Wednesday, August 11: "Basket Case" by Green Day

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle August 11 hints

If August 11's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1977

The track is listed within the Pop Punk/Alternative Rock genres

It is about the English model and photographer Pattie Boyd

You might recognise it from the 1999 film The Story Of Us or the 2013 movie Captain Phillips as well as the tv series Friends and Miami Vice

Heardle August 11: It's late in the evening

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

She's wondering what clothes to wear

She puts on her makeup

And brushes her long blonde hair

What is today's Heardle answer: August 11?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 11 is: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Play the game via the Heardle website.