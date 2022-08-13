If you are about to give up on today's Heardle - don't! Here are some tips and hints to get you over the finish line.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 13's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Friday, August 5: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes

Saturday, August 6: "Sympathy for the Devil - 50th Anniversary Edition" by The Rolling Stones

Sunday; August 7: "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

Monday, August 8: "Riptide" by Vance Joy

Tuesday, August 9: "Misery Business" by Paramore

Wednesday, August 10: "Basket Case" by Green Day

Thursday, August 11: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Friday, August 12: "Chocolate" by The 1975

Heardle August 13 hints

If August 13's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1967

The track is listed within the Psychedelic Rock./ Blues Rock genre

It was included on the British band's most successful album

The tune wasn't released in the UK until the following year, after the band announced they were breaking up

Heardle August 13: It's getting near dawn

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

When lights close their tired eyes

I'll soon be with you my love

Give you my dawn surprise

What is today's Heardle answer: August 13?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 13 is: "Sunshine Of Your Love" by Cream

Play the game via the Heardle website.