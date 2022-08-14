Music lovers who can't get enough of a daily puzzle with adore the Wordle spin-off Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 14's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Saturday, August 6: "Sympathy for the Devil - 50th Anniversary Edition" by The Rolling Stones

Sunday; August 7: "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

Monday, August 8: "Riptide" by Vance Joy

Tuesday, August 9: "Misery Business" by Paramore

Wednesday, August 10: "Basket Case" by Green Day

Thursday, August 11: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Friday, August 12: "Chocolate" by The 1975

Saturday, August 13: "Sunshine Of Your Love" by Cream

Heardle August 14 hints

If August 14's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1997

The track is listed within the Brit Pop / Alternative Rock genre

It is based on a sample of a Rolling Stones song which led to a copyright lawsuit

The tune was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 1999

Heardle August 14: Cause it's a bittersweet symphony, that's life

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Tryna make ends meet, you're a slave to money then you die

I'll take you down the only road I've ever been down

You know the one that takes you to the places where all the veins meet, yeah

What is today's Heardle answer: August 14?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 14 is: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve

Play the game via the Heardle website.