If the first note of today's Heardle has you scratching your head, here are some hints to jog your memory.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 17's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Monday, August 8: "Riptide" by Vance Joy

Tuesday, August 9: "Misery Business" by Paramore

Wednesday, August 10: "Basket Case" by Green Day

Thursday, August 11: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Friday, August 12: "Chocolate" by The 1975

Saturday, August 13: "Sunshine Of Your Love" by Cream

Sunday, August 14: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve

Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John

Tuesday, August 16: "Laid" by James

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle August 17 hints

If August 17's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1991

The track is listed within the Grunge genre

It is the fifth track from the American rock band's second album

The tune peaked at number 11 on the UK's singles chart

Heardle August 17: I'm so happy 'cause today I found my friends

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

They're in my head

I'm so ugly, that's okay, 'cause so are you

Broke our mirrors

What is today's Heardle answer: August 17?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 17 is: "Lithium" by Nirvana

Play the game via the Heardle website.