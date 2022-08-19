Need some new music to add to your Spotify playlist? Get some inspiration from today's Heardle brainteaser.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 19's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Thursday, August 11: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Friday, August 12: "Chocolate" by The 1975

Saturday, August 13: "Sunshine Of Your Love" by Cream

Sunday, August 14: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve

Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John

Tuesday, August 16: "Laid" by James

Wednesday, August 17: "Lithium" by Nirvana

Thursday, August 18: "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

READ MORE: What human feeling are you quiz? How to play the viral TikTok test

READ MORE: What is Obscurify? See how basic your Spotify playlist really is

Heardle August 19 hints

If August 19's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1986

The track is listed within the Rock / Pop genres

It is the fourth single on the rock band's debut studio album

You might recognise it from the 1994 mini-series which adapts Stephen King's novel The Stand

Heardle August 19: There is freedom within

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

There is freedom without

Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup

There's a battle ahead

What is today's Heardle answer: August 19?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 19 is: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House

Watch Crowded House's Don't Dream It's Over" - today's Heardle answer

The song was composed and written by the group's New Zealand-born frontman Neil Finn and became the band's biggest international hit.

The music video was filmed in Sydney in an abandoned theatre in Balmain, featuring bizarre special effects like shattering crockery and other household objects.

It was actually nominated for Best Group Video and Best Direction at the 1987 MTV Video Music Awards.

It also scored the group the Best New Artist award.

Play the game via the Heardle website.