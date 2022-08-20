Shake up your Spotify playlist by adding today's Heardle answer to your tracks - once you've cracked the answer that is.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 20's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Friday, August 12: "Chocolate" by The 1975

Saturday, August 13: "Sunshine Of Your Love" by Cream

Sunday, August 14: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve

Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John

Tuesday, August 16: "Laid" by James

Wednesday, August 17: "Lithium" by Nirvana

Thursday, August 18: "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry

Friday, August 19: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle August 20 hints

If August 20's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2016

The track is listed within the Trap/ Future Bass genres

It is the only Platinum certified single from the American DJ and record producer

The music video has just shy of 2.3 billion streams on Youtube as of August 2022

Heardle August 20: I'm so alone

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Nothing feels like home

I'm so alone

Trying to find my way back home to you

What is today's Heardle answer: August 20?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 20 is: "Alone" by Marshmello

Watch Marshmello's Alone - today's Heardle answer

The track peaked at 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 after Marshmello's virtual live concert in the video game Fortnite in February 2019.

The music video follows Marshmello being bullied by his classmates before a sympathetic student goes to his house and films him creating music after school.

The schoolmate shares the video and Marshmello becomes an overnight sensation.

Play the game via the Heardle website.