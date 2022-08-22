Are you ready? It's time to turn up the music and take on today's musical mindbender Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 22's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro. 

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

  • Sunday, August 14: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve
  • Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John
  • Tuesday, August 16:  "Laid" by James
  • Wednesday, August 17: "Lithium" by Nirvana
  • Thursday, August 18:  "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry
  • Friday, August 19: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House
  • Saturday, August 20: "Alone" by Marshmello
  • Sunday, August 21: "My Immortal" by Evanescence

Heardle August 22 hints

If August 22's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

  • The song was released in 2018
  • The track is listed within the Pop/ Indie Pop genre
  • The tune is one of the American singer-songwriter's best-known tracks
  • It was released during Mental Health Awareness Month to help start a conversation about anxiety and depression among young people

Heardle August 22: How long have you been smiling?

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:
It seems like it's been too long
Some days I don't feel like trying
So what the f*** are you on

What is today's Heardle answer: August 22?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Heardle for August 22 is: "all the kids are depressed" by Jeremy Zucker

Play the game via the Heardle website.