Are you ready? It's time to turn up the music and take on today's musical mindbender Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 22's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Sunday, August 14: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve

Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John

Tuesday, August 16: "Laid" by James

Wednesday, August 17: "Lithium" by Nirvana

Thursday, August 18: "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry

Friday, August 19: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House

Saturday, August 20: "Alone" by Marshmello

Sunday, August 21: "My Immortal" by Evanescence

Heardle August 22 hints

If August 22's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2018

The track is listed within the Pop/ Indie Pop genre

The tune is one of the American singer-songwriter's best-known tracks

It was released during Mental Health Awareness Month to help start a conversation about anxiety and depression among young people

Heardle August 22: How long have you been smiling?





If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

It seems like it's been too long

Some days I don't feel like trying

So what the f*** are you on

What is today's Heardle answer: August 22?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 22 is: "all the kids are depressed" by Jeremy Zucker

Play the game via the Heardle website.