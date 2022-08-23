Have you heard of the musical mindbender Heardle? Here are a few hints to get you started on the brainteaser.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 23's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John

Tuesday, August 16: "Laid" by James

Wednesday, August 17: "Lithium" by Nirvana

Thursday, August 18: "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry

Friday, August 19: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House

Saturday, August 20: "Alone" by Marshmello

Sunday, August 21: "My Immortal" by Evanescence

Monday, August 22: "all the kids are depressed" by Jeremy Zucker

Heardle August 23 hints

If August 23's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2017

The track is listed within the Emo Rap/ R&B genres

The tune is from the American rapper and singer's debut album

It explores the rapper's experience with suicidal thoughts

Heardle August 23: Don't go, don't go to sleep

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Don't go, stay up and don't go

Tired of feelin' like I'm trapped in my d*** mind

Tired of feelin' like I'm wrapped in a d*** lie

What is today's Heardle answer: August 23?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 23 is: "Everyone Dies In Their Nightmares" by XXXTentacion

Play the game via the Heardle website.